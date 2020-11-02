Final early voting numbers for Texoma counties

By KAUZ Team | November 2, 2020 at 7:32 AM CST - Updated November 2 at 12:26 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters flocked to the polls for the three weeks of early voting.

Here are the final early voting numbers for counties across Texoma.

County Registered Voters Cumulative Votes Percentage
Archer 6,538 3,622 55.4%
Baylor 2,408 1,383 57.43%
Childress 3,658 1,644 42.45%
Clay 7,959 4,125 51.83%
Foard 884 413 46.72%
Hardeman 2,486 1,018 40.95%
Haskell 3,377 1,376 40.75%
Jack 5,254 2,837 54.0%
Knox 2,391 742 31.03%
Montague 14,001 7,973 56.95%
Throckmorton 1,216 574 47.2%
Wichita 83,575 34,624 41.43%
Wilbarger 8,196 3,481 42.47%
Wise 45,643 27,056 59.28%
Young 11,769 6,848 58.19%

The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.

To view the Wichita County sample ballot for the general election, click here.

Early voting in Texas ended on Oct. 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.

For a list of election day voting locations in Texoma, click here.

All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

