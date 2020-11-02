Final early voting numbers for Texoma counties

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas voters flocked to the polls for the three weeks of early voting.
Here are the final early voting numbers for counties across Texoma.
The Cumulative Votes tab is represented by the total amount of votes cast in-person and via mail-in ballots.
To view the Wichita County sample ballot for the general election, click here.
Early voting in Texas ended on Oct. 30.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.
For a list of election day voting locations in Texoma, click here.
All locations and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
