Eight deaths, 188 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed eight deaths and 188 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 106 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 4,189 cases in Wichita County, with 1,503 of them still being active.
There have been 2,628 total recoveries, 27,256 negative tests and 58 deaths.
There are currently 1,423 patients recovering at home while 80 are in the hospital. 30 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 1,059 tests still pending.
The Health District is saddened to report eight deaths today; Case 3,859, 80+, Case 3,567, 80+, Case 3,259, 80+, Case 3,876, 80+, Case 3,283, 80+, Case 2,406, 80+, Case 3,479, 80+ and Case 3,577 70 - 79. They received 65 cases Saturday, 26 cases Sunday, and 97 cases today for a total of 188 new cases to report. There are 80 hospitalizations and 106 new recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 80
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 8
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 4
Critical - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 14
70 - 79
Stable - 14
Critical - 9
80+
Stable - 11
Critical - 1
