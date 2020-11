WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’ll start Election Day in the 40s and end up well in the 70s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a breeze out of the south. Our weather looks great to get out and vote! We’ll continue with great weather this week regardless of who wins the election! Most days will be sunny with highs well into the 70s and close to 80. Our next rain chances may come next week.