Election Day polling locations open Tuesday across Texoma

By KAUZ Team | November 2, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 7:44 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Thousands of people will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for Election Day.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of Election Day polling locations across Texoma:

Archer County

LOCATION ADDRESS
Archer County Activity Building 512 West Cottonwood Street, Archer City, 76351
Holliday Community Center 201 North Walnut Street, Holliday, 76366
Lakeside City Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 3384 State Hwy 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310
Scotland Knights of Columbus Hall 12538 U.S. Hwy 281, Scotland, 76379
Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 U.S. Hwy 281, Windthorst, 76389
Mergargel City Hall 902 Cedar Street, Mergargel, 76370

Baylor County

All voting will be done at the Baylor County Courthouse at 101 S. Washington Street

PRECINCT ROOM
1 Baylor County Library
2 County Attorney
3 District Courtroom
4 County Tax Assessor Collector

Clay County

PRECINCT LOCATION ADDRESS
Pct. 1- SE Henrietta
Pct. 8 – NE Henrietta
Pct. 9 –NW Henrietta
Pct. 15-SW Henrietta		 Wells Fargo Building 210 N Bridge St, Henrietta
Pct. 6- Byers Byers Community Center 610 Main St, Byers
Pct. 10 – Vashti Vashti Community Center 9354 FM 174, Bellevue
Pct. 11 – Dean First Baptist Church of Dean 7241 SH 79 N, WF
Pct. 12 – Jolly Jolly First Baptist Church 321 Mowery St, WF
Pct. 13 – Thornberry Thornberry Community Center 14318 FM 171 W, WF
Pct. 14 – Charlie Charlie Community Center 136 Sudan St, WF
Pct. 17 – Arrowhead Christ Comm. Fellowship Church 1143 Nakomis Trail, WF
Pct. 20 – Midway Bluegrove Community Center FM 172, Bluegrove
Pct. 24 – Bellevue Bellevue 1st Baptist Church 715 Campbell St, Bellevue
Pct. 26 – Buffalo Springs Buffalo Springs Comm. Center 6302 FM 174, Bellevue
Pct. 27 – Petrolia Petrolia VFD 6302 FM 174, Bellevue
Pct. 32 – Windthorst Veitenheimer Residence 2100 Veitenheimer Rd, Windthorst

Hardeman County

PRECINCT LOCATION ADDRESS
1 Thompson Sawyer Library 403 W. 3rd Street, Quanah
2 Quanah City Hall 109 King Street, Quanah
3 Chillicothe Ag Pavillion 13900 US Hwy 287, Chillicothe
4 Quanah Community Center 1600 Airport Road, Quanah

Jack County

LOCATION ADDRESS
Jack County Youth Fair Barn 1072 State Hwy 59, Jacksboro, TX 76458
Perrin Church of Christ 105 East Eberhart, Perrin, TX 76486
Jack County Courthouse Assembly Room 104 100 N. Main, Jacksboro, TX 76458
Bryson Senior Citizens Center 201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427

Knox County

PRECINCT LOCATION
101 and 102 Knox City Community Center
301 and 401 Munday Community Center - Perry Patton
302 Vera Community Center
201 Benjamin Museum

Montague County

LOCATION ADDRESS
Montague County Annex Community Room 11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 76251
Bowie Bible Baptist 1400 HWY 59N, Bowie, TX 76230
Nocona HJ Justin Community Center 100 Clay St., Nocona, TX 76255
Saint Jo Civic Center 101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 76265
Forestburg Community Center 16617 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239
Sunset City Hall 119 FM 1749, Sunset, TX 76270
Ringgold Elementary 3rd & Hickory, Ringgold, TX 76261
Valley View Baptist 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, TX
Veranda Event Center 1523 HWY 82, Nocona, TX 76255
Bowie Community Center 413 Pelham St., Bowie, TX 76230

Throckmorton County

LOCATION ADDRESS
Depot Library 102 E. Chestnut, Throckmorton, TX 76483
Elbert First Baptist Church 6290 Hwy. 79, Elbert, TX 76372
Masonic Lodge 108 W. High Street, Throckmorton, TX 76483
Woodson Town Hall 221 N. Hwy. 183, Woodson, TX 76491

Wichita County

LOCATION ADDRESS
Commissioner Pct.2 Bldg. 102W college, Burkburnett, 76354
Electra Community Center 501 E Roosevelt Ave., Electra, 76360
Faith Baptist Church 411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367
First Baptist Family Center 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
Haws Rd. Community Church 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367
Kamay VFD 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
10th & Broad Church of Christ 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
Allendale Baptist Church 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310
The Bridge Church 4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308
Cameron Gardens VFD 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
Faith Lodge #1158 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
First Assembly of God now is Mercy Church 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
First Baptist Church at Sheppard 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
Floral Heights United Methodist Church 2215 10 St, Wichita Falls, 76309
The Forum 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
Jefferson St. Baptist Church 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306
Kemp Sunnyside Community Center 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301
Legacy Church of God 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
Life Church 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309
Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
MSU Sikes Lake Center 4090 Louis J Rodriguez, Wichita Falls, 76308
Region IX Education Center, 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
Texas Highway Dept. 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302
Wesley United Methodist Church 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302
Western Hills Baptist Church 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310

Wilbarger County

PRECINCT LOCATION ADDRESS
1 Wilbarger County Auditorium 2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon, TX 76384
19 Vernon Housing Authority 1111 Ross Street, Vernon, TX, 76384
20 Wilbarger County Commissioner Courtroom 1700 Wilbarger Street, Room 12, Vernon TX, 76384
21 Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center 2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon, TX, 76384

Young County

LOCATION ADDRESS
North Central Texas College North Central Texas College
Newcastle City Hall Newcastle City Hall
First Methodist Church 700 Third Street, Graham, TX 76450
Olney Community Library Olney Community Library
Loving Volunteer Fire Department Loving Volunteer Fire Department
Megargel City Hall 902 Cedar St, Megargel, TX 76370

