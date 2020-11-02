Election Day polling locations open Tuesday across Texoma

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Thousands of people will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for Election Day.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s a list of Election Day polling locations across Texoma:
Archer County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Archer County Activity Building
|512 West Cottonwood Street, Archer City, 76351
|Holliday Community Center
|201 North Walnut Street, Holliday, 76366
|Lakeside City Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
|3384 State Hwy 79 South, Wichita Falls, 76310
|Scotland Knights of Columbus Hall
|12538 U.S. Hwy 281, Scotland, 76379
|Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall
|19119 U.S. Hwy 281, Windthorst, 76389
|Mergargel City Hall
|902 Cedar Street, Mergargel, 76370
Baylor County
All voting will be done at the Baylor County Courthouse at 101 S. Washington Street
|PRECINCT
|ROOM
|1
|Baylor County Library
|2
|County Attorney
|3
|District Courtroom
|4
|County Tax Assessor Collector
Clay County
|PRECINCT
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Pct. 1- SE Henrietta
Pct. 8 – NE Henrietta
Pct. 9 –NW Henrietta
Pct. 15-SW Henrietta
|Wells Fargo Building
|210 N Bridge St, Henrietta
|Pct. 6- Byers
|Byers Community Center
|610 Main St, Byers
|Pct. 10 – Vashti
|Vashti Community Center
|9354 FM 174, Bellevue
|Pct. 11 – Dean
|First Baptist Church of Dean
|7241 SH 79 N, WF
|Pct. 12 – Jolly
|Jolly First Baptist Church
|321 Mowery St, WF
|Pct. 13 – Thornberry
|Thornberry Community Center
|14318 FM 171 W, WF
|Pct. 14 – Charlie
|Charlie Community Center
|136 Sudan St, WF
|Pct. 17 – Arrowhead
|Christ Comm. Fellowship Church
|1143 Nakomis Trail, WF
|Pct. 20 – Midway
|Bluegrove Community Center
|FM 172, Bluegrove
|Pct. 24 – Bellevue
|Bellevue 1st Baptist Church
|715 Campbell St, Bellevue
|Pct. 26 – Buffalo Springs
|Buffalo Springs Comm. Center
|6302 FM 174, Bellevue
|Pct. 27 – Petrolia
|Petrolia VFD
|6302 FM 174, Bellevue
|Pct. 32 – Windthorst
|Veitenheimer Residence
|2100 Veitenheimer Rd, Windthorst
Hardeman County
|PRECINCT
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|1
|Thompson Sawyer Library
|403 W. 3rd Street, Quanah
|2
|Quanah City Hall
|109 King Street, Quanah
|3
|Chillicothe Ag Pavillion
|13900 US Hwy 287, Chillicothe
|4
|Quanah Community Center
|1600 Airport Road, Quanah
Jack County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Jack County Youth Fair Barn
|1072 State Hwy 59, Jacksboro, TX 76458
|Perrin Church of Christ
|105 East Eberhart, Perrin, TX 76486
|Jack County Courthouse Assembly Room 104
|100 N. Main, Jacksboro, TX 76458
|Bryson Senior Citizens Center
|201 S. College St., Bryson, TX 76427
|PRECINCT
|LOCATION
|101 and 102
|Knox City Community Center
|301 and 401
|Munday Community Center - Perry Patton
|302
|Vera Community Center
|201
|Benjamin Museum
Montague County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Montague County Annex Community Room
|11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague, TX 76251
|Bowie Bible Baptist
|1400 HWY 59N, Bowie, TX 76230
|Nocona HJ Justin Community Center
|100 Clay St., Nocona, TX 76255
|Saint Jo Civic Center
|101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo, TX 76265
|Forestburg Community Center
|16617 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239
|Sunset City Hall
|119 FM 1749, Sunset, TX 76270
|Ringgold Elementary
|3rd & Hickory, Ringgold, TX 76261
|Valley View Baptist
|6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort, TX
|Veranda Event Center
|1523 HWY 82, Nocona, TX 76255
|Bowie Community Center
|413 Pelham St., Bowie, TX 76230
Throckmorton County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Depot Library
|102 E. Chestnut, Throckmorton, TX 76483
|Elbert First Baptist Church
|6290 Hwy. 79, Elbert, TX 76372
|Masonic Lodge
|108 W. High Street, Throckmorton, TX 76483
|Woodson Town Hall
|221 N. Hwy. 183, Woodson, TX 76491
Wichita County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Commissioner Pct.2 Bldg.
|102W college, Burkburnett, 76354
|Electra Community Center
|501 E Roosevelt Ave., Electra, 76360
|Faith Baptist Church
|411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367
|First Baptist Family Center
|300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367
|Haws Rd. Community Church
|2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367
|Kamay VFD
|8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369
|10th & Broad Church of Christ
|1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301
|Allendale Baptist Church
|4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310
|The Bridge Church
|4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308
|Cameron Gardens VFD
|153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305
|Faith Lodge #1158
|3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
|First Assembly of God now is Mercy Church
|3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309
|First Baptist Church at Sheppard
|2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306
|Floral Heights United Methodist Church
|2215 10 St, Wichita Falls, 76309
|The Forum
|2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308
|Jefferson St. Baptist Church
|401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306
|Kemp Sunnyside Community Center
|405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301
|Legacy Church of God
|1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306
|Life Church
|4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309
|Martin Luther King Center
|1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301
|MSU Sikes Lake Center
|4090 Louis J Rodriguez, Wichita Falls, 76308
|Region IX Education Center,
|301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306
|Texas Highway Dept.
|1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302
|Wesley United Methodist Church
|1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302
|Western Hills Baptist Church
|5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310
Wilbarger County
|PRECINCT
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|1
|Wilbarger County Auditorium
|2100 Yamparika Street, Vernon, TX 76384
|19
|Vernon Housing Authority
|1111 Ross Street, Vernon, TX, 76384
|20
|Wilbarger County Commissioner Courtroom
|1700 Wilbarger Street, Room 12, Vernon TX, 76384
|21
|Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center
|2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon, TX, 76384
Young County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|North Central Texas College
|North Central Texas College
|Newcastle City Hall
|Newcastle City Hall
|First Methodist Church
|700 Third Street, Graham, TX 76450
|Olney Community Library
|Olney Community Library
|Loving Volunteer Fire Department
|Loving Volunteer Fire Department
|Megargel City Hall
|902 Cedar St, Megargel, TX 76370
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.