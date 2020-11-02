Electra ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West confirmed Monday one of the school district’s employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee works at both Electra Elementary and Electra Jr. Sr. High.
The staff member was last on campus on Friday, Oct. 30.
The health department has determined that this is a low risk exposure case and no other student will be required to quarantine.
Parents with students in classes with the staff member have already been contacted.
