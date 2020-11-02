JOB OPENING: National Sales Manager

KAUZ, a CBS Affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is currently recruiting for a dynamic leader to become our National Sales Manager.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:
· Candidate must possess strong leadership, highest level of customer service and sales skills, along with a proven track record of success with negotiating and servicing Regional and National agencies.
· Manage day to day National Sales activity, as well as grow share utilizing research and strong relationships.
· Inventory Management, Spreadsheet and above average TV sales software skills are very important, including Wide Orbit, Matrix, Audience Measurement research, and Sharebuilders.
· Travel is required.
· If you are a critical thinker, possess a strong work ethic and have the ability to be problem solver, then we are looking for you.
Educational and/or Experience:
· Bachelor’s degree or two or more years of National Sales experience preferred.
· Required skills include exceptional negotiation ability, problem solving and successful track record in growing share and building relationships.
We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, and company match 401K. National Sales Manager position has potential to earn bonus of 15% on top of base salary.
Qualified applicants, send resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone call please. EOE-M/F/D/V