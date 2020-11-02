JOB OPENING: National Sales Manager

Job openings in Wichita Falls, TX
By KAUZ Team | November 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 2:21 PM

KAUZ, a CBS Affiliate in Wichita Falls, TX is currently recruiting for a dynamic leader to become our National Sales Manager.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

·         Candidate must possess strong leadership, highest level of customer service and sales skills, along with a proven track record of success with negotiating and servicing Regional and National agencies.

·          Manage day to day National Sales activity, as well as grow share utilizing research and strong relationships.

·         Inventory Management, Spreadsheet and above average TV sales software skills are very important, including Wide Orbit, Matrix, Audience Measurement research, and Sharebuilders.

·         Travel is required.

·         If you are a critical thinker, possess a strong work ethic and have the ability to be problem solver, then we are looking for you.

Educational and/or Experience:

·         Bachelor’s degree  or two or more years of National Sales experience preferred.

·         Required skills include exceptional negotiation ability, problem solving and successful track record in growing share and building relationships.

We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, and company match 401K. National Sales Manager position has potential to earn bonus of 15% on top of base salary.

Qualified applicants, send resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com. No phone call please. EOE-M/F/D/V