Lanes closed on Kemp at new Panera Bread Location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls announced Monday two southbound lanes on the 3800 block of Kemp Boulevard have been temporarily closed.
The Water Distribution Division is reportedly conducting a routine tap for the new Panera Bread restaurant at the former Golden Corral location.
The lanes will remain closed until work is complete and the city is asking drivers to plan for traffic delays in the area.
Since this is a highly congested traffic area, they’re also asking drivers to use caution when driving through the area.
