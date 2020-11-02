MSU Texas hosting week-long blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive at MSU Texas all week long to help with the blood shortage.
The drive will be held at the Clark Student Center from noon until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be managed as their schedule allows.
Donors will be given a limited edition “Give Blood, Give Life” face mask as well a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Whataburger.
All this week’s donors will also be entered for a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card.
Blood donation typically take around an hour and each donation can save up to three lives.
Appointments can be made by clicking here or by calling (877) 340-8777.
