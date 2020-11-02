MSU Texas reports five new COVID-19 cases Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports five new students have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 138 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Monday at 3:17 p.m., says the patients are made up of 23 faculty/staff members and 115 students. There are currently 29 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.
Four students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
