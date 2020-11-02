Polling places preparing for nearly 50,000 voters on Election Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nearly 50,000 people in Wichita County will need to vote on Election Day at the 19 polling locations available.
At Mercy Church chairs are spaced out in the halls for people to wait to vote. The Plexiglas is up to provide a barrier between you and poll workers, and as of Monday night, the booths themselves are closed.
“This pandemic has obviously created a lot of different strategies and things that have to be taken care of,” BevLynn, the administrative assistant for the church, said.
Crews came by at seven Monday morning to convert the church’s fellowship hall into a polling place, complete with signs and hand sanitizer.
“Just came and set it all up and left for tomorrow,” she said.
“I imagine we will be busy here,” Jerry Sypert added.
Sypert has seen his fair share of election crews get the Faith Masonic Lodge prepped for voters; but he said it’s not just pandemic prep that has made this election different.
“They’re expecting a lot more people here to come vote here,” he said, “so it’s been a busy month.”
The large amount of people who turned out for early voting has him expecting to see lines down the street tomorrow.
His advice: “come early.”
