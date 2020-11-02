This week’s weather looks fantastic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to see mild conditions. We will have a high of about 70 with sunny skies.
The wind will be out of the south at about 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see mostly clear skies with a low of about 42.
Then going into Tuesday we will have a high in the mid-70s and it will feel fairly nice for the beginning of November. On Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies with the winds out of these Southwest at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.
On Wednesday we will continue our warming trend. We will see a high near 76 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the next 7-days. We will have a high of 78 with sunny skies.
