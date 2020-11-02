WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry makes change to November schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of November.
They’ll be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Then on Saturday, they’ll be over at Just Store It from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The food bank has removed their scheduled visit to New Jerusalem Baptist Church that was supposed to happen on the Nov. 28.
All of the Mobile Pantry dates for November can be found below:
Lake Wichita Park (near the dog park)
- Nov. 5 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)
- Nov. 7 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
City View Baptist Church
- Nov. 12 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St)
- Nov. 17 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- Nov. 18 – 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Nov. 20 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill Street Housing Center
- Nov. 24 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Nov. 25 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
