W.C. Public Health District warns residents of foodborne illnesses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the holidays around the corner, Wichita County Public Health District officials are worried that they may see an increase in residents getting sick from foodborne illnesses.
As of right now, there are no confirmed cases of foodborne related illnesses but the County has received several complaints of illegal food sales.
They expect to see an increase in reports this holiday season, especially with COVID-19.
“We’re always urging people to really pay attention to where you’re getting your food so if you are on tough times and you’re looking at charity or someone that is giving away food you want to make sure it’s legitimate,” said Samantha Blair Environmental Administrator Wichita County Public Health District.
The County says those selling or giving away food should have proper permits, unless they want to get fined and ticketed.
For more information on food borne illnesses and the Wichita County Public Health District visit their website.
