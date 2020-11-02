Wichita County sees a large number of early voter participation

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County’s early voting numbers are their highest since 2008. At 41 percent, there are almost 4,000 more registered voters and a six percent increase in early voting since the last presidential election in 2016.
“That’s kind of the big wildcard. Are we just seeing a big turnout early or are we going to see big turnout all around,” said Midwestern State University professor of political science Dr. Steve Garrison.
The biggest question for the county is if it will be able to surpass a 50 percent participation amongst registered voters, a feat that hasn’t happened since2008 when they reached 53 percent.
“There’s a huge increase in people that want to contribute, people that want to participate, people that want information about voting. It’s been much more than we’ve ever had before,” said Wichita County Democratic Association President Gene Newton
Doctor Garrison says that there is also an alignment between younger and older voters that we have not seen in past elections
“There appears to be a lot of new ethnic groups, age groups, and first-time voters than what we traditionally see,” said Garrison.
The entire region of Texoma has about 47 percent participation after early voting. Polls will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM tomorrow.
