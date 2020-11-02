Wichita Falls Police Department is growing beards for Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers are taking part in a community project called Back the Beard, which is raising money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls.
Over the next two months, officers will be growing out their beards and mustaches in an effort to support Boys & Girls Clubs WF. Back the Beard is a partnership between the Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita Falls Police Officers' Association and Boys & Girls Clubs WF.
“The project is going to allow officers to grow facial hair such as a beard, a goatee and mustache throughout the months of November and December for donating to the program,” said Lt. Jonathan Lindsey, WFPD Commander of day shift patrol.
Officers are donating $25 per pay period for a total of four pay periods but can give more if they want to.
“Now we’re going to be seeing our officers out there in uniform with full beards so that might look a little strange for our citizens,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, public information officer at WFPD.
Lt. Jonathan Lindsey helped come up with the idea after several officers brought up doing something similar to No-Shave November.
“They’re an organization that have shaped the lives of numerous children for many years in our community, and as we all know children are the future of our community,” said Lt. Jonathan Lindsey on the reason Boys & Girls Club was chosen to be the beneficiary of this project.
Boys and Girls Clubs WF will use the money raised to purchase equipment at their sites across the community.
“This is equipment that will support the development of academic success of young people,” said Randy Cooper, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs WF.
If you would like to donate, the Venmo username is @WFPOA.
