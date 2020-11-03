Bowie Public Library closed, book sale canceled

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - An employee with the Bowie Public Library has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the library to close.
The library will be closed through Nov. 7 to allow the building to be deep cleaned and sanitized.
Returns can still be dropped through the outdoor book drop or you can renew a check-out over the phone.
The book sale scheduled for this week at the library has also been canceled.
Library officials have announced they will not be taking anymore donations for the rest of the year.
For more information, visit the Bowie Public Library Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.