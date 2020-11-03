Camp Fire hosts annual Sustaining Membership Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bob Hampton joined Brian Shrull in studio to talk about the Camp Fire North Texas Sustaining Membership Drive starting on Friday.
The drive is an annual event Camp Fire officials use to contact potential donors to ensure continued funding for their programs.
Last year more than 2,000 members participated in Camp Fire programs designed to stimulate curiosity, build character and promote creativity.
Camp Fire programs are continually evaluated to ensure they are relevant and helpful to the children who participate in them.
For more information on Camp Fire North Texas or if you wish to donate, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.