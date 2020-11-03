Fresh 48: Multiple vehicles broken into in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Crime stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a vehicle in Iowa Park.
The crime happened on November 3 between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Several vehicles were broken into and one was a Texas DPS vehicle.
Police equipment was stolen out of the locked vehicle.
The police have very little information about this case and could use your help.
