Graham City Hall closed due to COVID-19

. (Source: City of Graham Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | November 3, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 1:11 PM

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Graham City Hall will be closed through Saturday to comply with required quarantine guidelines.

City officials said the closure is meant to help deal with current COVID-19 infections, ensure employee and family health as well as safeguard the public.

For a city related emergency, residents can call the Graham Police Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at (940) 549-6441.

The Young County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number may be called after 5 p.m. or over the weekend at (940) 549-1555.

