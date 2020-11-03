Graham City Hall closed due to COVID-19

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Graham City Hall will be closed through Saturday to comply with required quarantine guidelines.
City officials said the closure is meant to help deal with current COVID-19 infections, ensure employee and family health as well as safeguard the public.
For a city related emergency, residents can call the Graham Police Department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at (940) 549-6441.
The Young County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number may be called after 5 p.m. or over the weekend at (940) 549-1555.
