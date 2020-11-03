UPDATE: Three arrested after police sting at Lawrence Road Walmart

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A heavy police presence has been reported at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.
Sgt. John Spraggins with the Wichita Falls Police Department says undercover officers set up a sting to buy equipment that was stolen from a DPS vehicle last night in the Iowa Park area.
At least three arrests were made and the stolen property was recovered. At least 30 police units were on scene.
Earlier today, a Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Fresh 48 was put out for a series of car break-ins including a Texas DPS vehicle in which equipment was stolen from.
Wichita Falls police officers, WF Fire Department officials and Texas Rangers are all reportedly on scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.