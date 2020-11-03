JOB OPENING: News Producer

KAUZ News Channel 6, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, Texas is now accepting applications for a full-time News Producer to join their team.
We’re looking for a producer who wants to join a great news station with a chance to learn quickly through on-the-job training and hopefully move up within our operation. You’ll be producing urgent, impactful shows, writing stories, editing, and taking an active role in producing social media and web content.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Excellent communication skills
- Demonstrate solid news judgment
- Maintain strong journalistic ethics
- Strong initiative and attention to detail
- Be creative and create compelling and memorable newscasts
- Knowledge of newsroom and web posting software
- Strong research skills, including online research using various search engines
- Ability to stay current with national and local news/weather
- Intermediate-level knowledge of social media
- Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure
- Ability to work independently with little supervision
- Demonstrate leadership through training and mentoring less experienced staff members; guide others to get the desired outcome
- Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment; work well with co-workers
- Edit video and audio on industry-standard equipment
- Build graphics and use effectively in shows
- Handle and adjust to last-minute changes
- Make quick, accurate decisions during the on-air process
Requirements:
- A Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications or Journalism is preferred.
- This position has a steady schedule but includes nights, holidays and some weekends.
We offer a competitive benefits package: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and company match 401K. Qualified applicants, please send your resume and any links to your work to ASMCareers@kauz.com. Drug screen required. No phone calls please. EOE – M/F/D/V