MSU Texas graduates receive accounting scholarships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two MSU Texas graduates are now one step closer to their career goals.
Gerard Jonkam and Rachel Smith are recipients of scholarships from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
These scholarships will assist them as they take the final steps in their accounting certification.
Each year, the organization’s scholarship program provides up to $2,000 for students to pay for exam fees, course materials and more.
