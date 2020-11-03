MSU Texas to host virtual graduation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the August and December graduates.
The virtual commencement will be held on Dec. 21.
The change from an in-person ceremony is due to the increase of local COVID-19 cases as well as the increased danger of exposure through public events.
Candidates who wish to participate can sign up for a photo event that will be held on Nov. 18.
The photo appointments will consist of the candidate taking a picture in their cap and gown with the university president.
The photo event will adhere to all safety protocols put in place by MSU Texas and more information will be sent to university students.
