MSU Texas reports one new COVID-19 case, two new recoveries Tuesday

By KAUZ Team | November 3, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 3:43 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday one new staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and one student have also recovered.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 139 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Tuesday just after 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 24 faculty/staff members and 115 students. There are currently 28 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.

Four students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

