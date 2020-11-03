MSU Texas reports one new COVID-19 case, two new recoveries Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Tuesday one new staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and one student have also recovered.
A total of 139 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Tuesday just after 3 p.m., says the patients are made up of 24 faculty/staff members and 115 students. There are currently 28 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.
Four students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
