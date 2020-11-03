This week is looking fairly mild

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we will continue to see above average temps across Texoma.
Our average high for today is 71 degrees and we will be above that for really the next 7 days. The high for today will be 77 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will have mostly clear skies with a low of about 48.
On Wednesday we will continue our warming trend and warm up into the upper 70s. A few places may even warm up into the lower 80s across Texoma. Wednesday we will have partly cloudy skies with the wind out of the south at 10-20 miles per hour.
A strong cold front looks to come into Texoma early next week and with it comes our next solid rain chances.
