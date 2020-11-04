JLWF makes changes to Christmas Magic due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Christmas Magic, the Junior League of Wichita Falls' longest-running community fundraiser, will be seeing some changes this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market will now be focusing on recruiting local businesses to become merchants on the Christmas Magic “More Magic” shopping card, rather than hosting their traditional market at the MPEC.
In place of the usual market scheduled from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, The cards will be available for purchase and redeemable for exclusive deals and discounts at local retailers.
The JLWF has raised over $3.5 million for the Wichita Falls community through ticket sales, vendor participation, and sponsorships.
More plans for this year’s Christmas Magic will be announced once they are finalized.
“More Magic” cards will be available starting Thursday with more than 60 business participating. The cards will cost $20 and the promotion will run through Nov. 25.
