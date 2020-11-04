Drive-thru flu shot clinic at Memorial Stadium Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional and WFISD are working together to host a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday.
The clinic is open to the entire community at Memorial Stadium from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are not necessary, just drive up using the Barnett Road entrance by McNiel Middle School.
There will be signs directing drivers on where to go from there.
The shot is free with most insurances if you bring your current insurance card or it is $30 without insurance.
