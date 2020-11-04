Five deaths, 139 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new deaths and 139 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 66 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 4,431 cases in Wichita County, with 1,621 of them still being active.
There have been 2,745 total recoveries, 29,045 negative tests and 65 deaths.
There are currently 1,533 patients recovering at home while 88 are in the hospital. 33 patients are currently in critical condition.
There are now 720 tests still pending.
The Health District sadly has five deaths to report today; Case 3,187, 50 - 59, Case 3,587, 80+, Case 3,800, 80+, Case 3,795, 80+ and Case 2,688, 80+. There are 139 new cases, 88 hospitalizations and 66 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 88
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 6
30 - 39
Stable - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 6
Critical - 3
60 - 69
Stable - 12
Critical - 15
70 - 79
Stable - 14
Critical - 13
80+
Stable - 11
Critical - 1
