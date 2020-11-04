Free COVID-19 testing site opens outside of MPEC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Health District has announced a free COVID-19 testing site will be available in the parking lot of the MPEC courtesy of the health services company WellHealth.
The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.
No appointments are required but they may be made if desired.
The test is free and those who get tested can expect their results about 16.5 hours after testing.
