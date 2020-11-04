Man arrested for bringing gun, drugs to WF airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Wednesday for bringing a gun and drugs to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.
Officers were called to the airport around 12 p.m. and were sent to help with security. Upon arrival, they met with a TSA agent and a city marshal.
The TSA agent was reportedly screening Christopher Smith when they found a handgun in their bag during an x-ray check.
The gun did not have a tag. The TSA agent then searched the bag and also found Xanax and cocaine.
Smith allegedly denied he had a prescription for the Xanax.
The suspect reportedly had 4.48 grams of Xanax and two bags of cocaine, one weighing 1.01 grams and the other weighing 1.02 grams, in his bag.
Smith was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 under 28 grams from 07/27/18
- Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between four grams and 200 grams
- Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 3 under 28 grams
- Unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place
Smith’s total bond was set at $18,251 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
