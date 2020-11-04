Meals on Wheels to prep inclement weather meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rotary Southwest volunteers will be preparing inclement weather meals for Meals on Wheels tomorrow.
The shelf-stable meals will be prepared from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be delivered next week.
The Kitchen provides three of these inclement weather meals to clients in case bad weather prevents volunteers from being able to deliver meals on the regular schedule.
Meals on Wheels is always looking for volunteers to help with delivery and you can find more information by clicking here.
