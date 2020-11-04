Montague Co. Sheriff’s Office, Texas Ranger investigate Forestburg death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An officer with the Texas Rangers is working with the Montague County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a 63-year-old woman from Forestburg, according to the Bowie News.
Darlene Harrell was reportedly found dead in her home by her son around 9 a.m. on Oct. 25.
An autopsy has been ordered but a possible cause of death was reported to be a gunshot wound.
The Bowie News reports that the bullet was located and evidence has been gathered and is being investigated.
Chief Deputy Jack Lawson reported that “any unattended death is considered homicide or suspicious until a determination is made otherwise” and that while the wound may be self-inflicted, it is still being investigated.
