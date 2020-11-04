More mild weather ahead for Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we are going to have very similar conditions to what we had on Tuesday. We will have a high from the mid to Upper 70s across Texoma. Today we will have partly cloudy skies with the wind strong out of the south at about 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting upwards of 30. Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of about 53 then going into Thursday temps will be just a touch cooler. We will reach a high of about 76. Friday will almost be a copy and paste kind of forecast from Friday however the wind will be out of the South. On Friday we will have a high of about 76 with sunny skies. Then looking ahead to the weekend temperatures look to feel really good. We will have a high of about 75 on Saturday but Sunday we warm up just a touch with a high of about 78.