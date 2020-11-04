MSU Texas reports one new COVID-19 case, five new recoveries Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Wednesday one new student has tested positive for COVID-19. Five students have also recovered.
A total of 140 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Wednesday at 3:42 p.m., says the patients are made up of 24 faculty/staff members and 116 students. There are currently 24 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.
Two students are currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.
