Some voters experience anxiety while waiting for ballots to be counted

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Getting all the votes counted in the 2020 General Election could take days, even weeks, leaving some with voters anxiety.
Some voters are anxious waiting on numbers to come in, while others say they’ve done their part just by casting their ballots and the rest is up to the county.
“It affects the stock market, it affects everything we do depending on who’s running the place, it’s going to effect our future," said Kyle Parrish, a Wichita Falls resident.
Some residents say what bothers them the most is having to wait on the rest of the mail-in ballots to be accounted for.
Health officials with Wichita Falls mental health clinic Foundations say there are many ways to cope during stressful times including exercising, spending time with family and making sure not to isolate yourself when you are dealing with tough situations.
