Voters continue to wait for elections results at national and local level

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Last night, voters across Texoma gathered in living rooms to see results with some of the highest voting totals in over a decade.
“This has been a weird year, it’s been a weird election,” said Midwestern State University professor of political science Doctor Steve Garrison. “I assume there’s no reason to think it would be decided all nice and neatly at the end of the night given the way things have gone the last couple months.”
In Wichita County, the democratic party climbed four percent in votes since the last presidential election.
“You see that huge rise in turnout, that usually would signal the opposition parties doing a little bit better,” said Garrison.
One of the biggest storylines, however, were mail-in votes.
“Texas has a little bit less of history of using it and people don’t use it quite as much as they do in other places,” said Garrison
The county currently has 5,000 mail-in ballots they are still getting together and they expect more to come in today and tomorrow before making anything final.
“It’s a very tedious process,” said Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom. “What people don’t realize is, it’s not just open it up and markdown who they voted for.”
Various races in the county are hanging in the balance and these mail-in votes could cause some swings.
“It’s now a waiting game to see when the tabulations are done and what we come up with for the final vote count for Wichita County,” said Gossom.
