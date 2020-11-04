WF playground projects to have donations matched

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Work Services Corporation announced Wednesday it will be matching donations for two playground projects in an attempt to boost their fundraising efforts.
WSC is challenging Park Place Christian Church and the University Kiwanis Club to each raise $50,000 in donations for each of their projects by the end of the year.
They will match donations up to that amount for each of the projects.
These two projects were chosen by WSC because each of the playground designs include equipment specifically designed to accommodate children with a variety of disabilities.
The Park Place Christian Church playground, named “Play for All," has completed the first phase of construction out of three planned phases.
It is located at the corner of Call Field Road and University Avenue.
The playground is already open to the public and future donations, including the WSC matching funds, will help them launch the second phase of the project.
The University Kiwanis Club playground is scheduled to begin construction this winter. It will be located at the city-owned University Kiwanis Park.
Once completed, this playground will be the only playground in the city specifically designed for children ages two to five.
This playground is expected to cost $200,000 and the Kiwanis club has already raised $100,000 for the project.
They expect to fully fund the playground if they raise another $50,000 and receive the matching grant from WSC.
If you would like to donate to the “Play for All” project, call Candy Tucker at (940) 692-0165 or click here.
If you would like to donate to the Kiwanis project, click here.
