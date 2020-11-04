FRESH 48: One dead in shooting on Taylor Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 after a man was killed in a shooting on Avenue E and Taylor Street.
Officers reportedly found the victim dead upon arrival.
If you have any information about this crime, call WF Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.
Any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500 for a total of $3,000.
Wichita Falls police are investigating a reported shooting on Avenue E and Taylor Street.
WFPD confirmed one person was shot. They were treated by first responders on scene before being taken away by an ambulance in an unknown condition.
This is a developing story.
