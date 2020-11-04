FRESH 48: One dead in shooting on Taylor Street

By KAUZ Team | November 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:28 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 after a man was killed in a shooting on Avenue E and Taylor Street.

Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a murder. The crime happened on 11-04-20 at approximately 7:30 pm at Ave E and...

Officers reportedly found the victim dead upon arrival.

If you have any information about this crime, call WF Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500 for a total of $3,000.

Wichita Falls police are investigating a reported shooting on Avenue E and Taylor Street.

WFPD investigating shooting on Taylor Street
WFPD investigating shooting on Taylor Street (Source: kauz)

WFPD confirmed one person was shot. They were treated by first responders on scene before being taken away by an ambulance in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

