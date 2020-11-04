Wichita County still processing thousands of mail-in ballots, races not yet finalized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots in Wichita County still need to be counted for election results to be finalized.
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom tells our crews that all mail-in ballots have to be collected first, then verified, before the count can start. With ballots still coming in a, final tally is still days away.
“What they have to do is look on it and see that the little slots have been filled in correctly, there is no extraneous marks, that the person hasn’t signed it with a sharpie or something that bled through,” Judge Gossom said.
Election workers at the courthouse are validating each ballot by hand, checking that signatures match and looking for errors.
“We have to wait and have all the mail in ballots ready to go and count them all at one time, and we’ve got over 5,000 of those and military still has a few more days that they can send it in,” Judge Gossom said.
This election bringing in a record number of mail-in ballots causing things to take longer than normal. The winners of various races across Wichita County still cannot be declared. Judge Gossom is asking everyone to be patient as we all wait for the final results.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.