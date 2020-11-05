All Wichita Falls City Charter Propositions projected to pass

By KAUZ Team | November 5, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 7:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All 10 Wichita Falls City Charter Propositions are projected to pass after Wichita County released the unofficial results for the 2020 election season.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom says around 150 provisional ballots along with any overseas military ballots still need to be counted. The overseas ballots have until Nov. 9 to arrive.

READ: Wichita County releases unofficial final election results

You can find the unofficial City Charter results below:

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 1

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 21,667 73.35%
No 7,872 26.65%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 2

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 21,502 74.22%
No 7,470 25.78%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 3

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 20,708 72.59%
No 7,819 27.41%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 4

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 19,637 68.9%
No 8,863 31.1%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 5

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 23,388 81.25%
No 5,396 18.75%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 6

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 23,988 82.65%
No 5,034 17.35%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 7

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 23,054 81.64%
No 5,185 18.36%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 8

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 20,961 76.47%
No 6,449 23.53%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 9

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 22,186 78.79%
No 5,972 21.21%

Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 10

YES/NO VOTES PERCENTAGE
Yes 20,112 70.04%
No 8,603 29.96%

