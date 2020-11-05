All Wichita Falls City Charter Propositions projected to pass

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All 10 Wichita Falls City Charter Propositions are projected to pass after Wichita County released the unofficial results for the 2020 election season.
Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom says around 150 provisional ballots along with any overseas military ballots still need to be counted. The overseas ballots have until Nov. 9 to arrive.
You can find the unofficial City Charter results below:
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 1
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|21,667
|73.35%
|No
|7,872
|26.65%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 2
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|21,502
|74.22%
|No
|7,470
|25.78%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 3
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|20,708
|72.59%
|No
|7,819
|27.41%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 4
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|19,637
|68.9%
|No
|8,863
|31.1%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 5
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|23,388
|81.25%
|No
|5,396
|18.75%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 6
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|23,988
|82.65%
|No
|5,034
|17.35%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 7
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|23,054
|81.64%
|No
|5,185
|18.36%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 8
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|20,961
|76.47%
|No
|6,449
|23.53%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 9
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|22,186
|78.79%
|No
|5,972
|21.21%
Wichita Falls City Charter Proposition 10
|YES/NO
|VOTES
|PERCENTAGE
|Yes
|20,112
|70.04%
|No
|8,603
|29.96%
