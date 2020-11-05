Bond conditions agreed to by Staley

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - James Staley III has agreed to bond conditions set by the Wichita County district attorney.
Staley will be required to wear a GPS monitor and have it installed by next Thursday.
He will be required to stay in Okmulgee county with exceptions for travel to Tulsa, Creek and Okfuskee counties in Oklahoma, and Dallas county in Texas.
An arraignment hearing is set for Friday morning, and Thursday’s bond hearing is no longer needed.
Staley faces charges of capital and felony murder in the case of Wilder McDaniel.
