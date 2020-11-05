City of Byers rescinds boil order

BYERS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Byers is no longer under a boil order as of Thursday.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality started the boil order for the city on Oct. 29 due to low water pressure.
The public water system has taken corrective actions to restore the quality of water and the TCEQ says they’ve acquired test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
On 10/29/2020 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Byers public water system, TX0390003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 11/05/2020
