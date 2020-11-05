Election officials reassure voters that mail-in ballots are accounted for

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - While votes still remain to be counted in Wichita County, mail-in votes in surrounding counties, including Archer, Young , Clay, Montague and Wilbarger, counted their votes on November 3rd.
However in Texas, voters have no official way of checking the status of their ballots unless they call their local county election administrator or check the Secretary of State’s website.
“It’s called ballot tracker and it’s telling you can track your ballot, basically all that’s doing is getting information from the Secretary of State website and its voting history and it’s basically saying you voted,” said Val Mcclain Clay County, election administrator.
Clay County and Archer County says they both had to count over 300 ballots, which had to be checked for matching signatures before going through the tabulator machine.
Mcclain says voters should trust their community election officials that their votes will be safe and counted.
For more information visit The Secretary of State website.
