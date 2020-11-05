Electra ISD to temporarily switch to remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

Electra ISD to temporarily switch to remote learning Friday due to COVID-19
Remote learning will last a week, from this Friday Nov. 6 to next Friday, Nov. 13. (Source: Electra ISD)
By KAUZ Team | November 5, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:13 PM

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - Electra ISD will be temporarily switching to remote learning starting this Friday, according to Superintendent Ted West.

Remote learning will last a week, from this Friday Nov. 6 to next Friday, Nov. 13.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases in the school district’s community continue to rise.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Electra ISD has had 13 students and staff members who have tested positive for the virus, 5 pending tests and 56 close contact cases.

All extra curricular activities and contests during this time have been either postponed or cancelled.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.