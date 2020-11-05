Electra ISD to temporarily switch to remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - Electra ISD will be temporarily switching to remote learning starting this Friday, according to Superintendent Ted West.
Remote learning will last a week, from this Friday Nov. 6 to next Friday, Nov. 13.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases in the school district’s community continue to rise.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Electra ISD has had 13 students and staff members who have tested positive for the virus, 5 pending tests and 56 close contact cases.
All extra curricular activities and contests during this time have been either postponed or cancelled.
