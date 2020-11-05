MSU Texas reports seven new COVID-19 cases, seven new recoveries Thursday

By KAUZ Team | November 5, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:33 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Thursday six new students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Six students and one staff member have also made recoveries.

Here are the current COVID-19 numbers for MSU Texas.
A total of 147 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Thursday at 3:21 p.m., says the patients are made up of 25 faculty/staff members and 122 students. There are currently 24 active student cases and 5 active staff cases.

One student is currently staying in the campus housing isolation block.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

