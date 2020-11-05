Rain chances return with cooler temps next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to have mild conditions once again. We will have a high in the mid-70s. Today we will have mostly sunny skies with the winds shifting from the south to the north at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see a low of about 56 with mostly clear skies. The wind will gradually shift back to the southeast where it will stay on Friday. The high for Friday is going to be 75 with mostly sunny skies. This weekend is also looking really nice. We will have mild temps for Saturday with a high of about 74 and partly cloudy skies. Going into Sunday we will warm up just a little bit with a high of about 78 with sunny skies. However by Monday we will have temps reaching the 80s across Texoma. Late Monday going into Tuesday it looks like rain chances are going to start developing. This will be along a low pressure system that looks to drop our tips going into Tuesday and Wednesday.