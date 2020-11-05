Some Wichita County races still too close to call, unofficial results are in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The in-person and mail-in ballots for Wichita County have been tabulated, giving us another set of unofficial results, but some ballots still have days to come in. While some races have clear winners Thursday, others are still too close to call, at least right now.
“Some of the information sent out by it people may say final, this is the unofficial because we’ve still got five days from the election date for overseas military and overseas personnel to send back,” Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge, said. “And we don’t know how many ballots are going to come back in from overseas within that five day period.”
Judge Gossom says around 150 provisional ballots need to be processed.
“When they went in to vote at the polls something wasn’t correct with their registration or their information so they were allowed to vote a provisional ballot,” Judge Gossom said.
All of those ballots will need to be tabulated and added to the, at this time, unofficial results. For some races, the margin between passing and failing just is just hundreds of votes.
That’s especially true for the WFISD school bond propositions. For proposition one, the margin between yes and no is just 322 votes.
“Unfortunately that proposition one is so close that with the number of ballots that come it could change that,” Judge Gossom said.
A final tally from every Wichita County voter is still days away. Only after each ballot is counted will we know the winners of some of these highly contested races.
We will stay with this story until the last vote is counted.
