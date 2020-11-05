Stephen Santellana reelected as Wichita Falls mayor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Incumbent Stephen Santellana has won the three-way race against candidates James Huling and Kevin Hunter for Wichita Falls Mayor.
Here’s what he said he would bring to the table as mayor:
“For me, 25 years of working for this community,” said Santellana. “I also want to make sure that we all know that just voting no for everything is not going to fix everything because a lot of the times you have to make tough decisions sitting in this position for the city of Wichita Falls and everybody that lives here.”
The full results can be found below:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.