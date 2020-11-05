Stephen Santellana reelected as Wichita Falls mayor

Stephen Santellana reelected as Wichita Falls mayor
City of Wichita Falls Mayor candidate Stephen Santellana (Source: City of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Team | November 5, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 6:42 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Incumbent Stephen Santellana has won the three-way race against candidates James Huling and Kevin Hunter for Wichita Falls Mayor.

WATCH: Wichita Falls Mayoral Debate

Here’s what he said he would bring to the table as mayor:

“For me, 25 years of working for this community,” said Santellana. “I also want to make sure that we all know that just voting no for everything is not going to fix everything because a lot of the times you have to make tough decisions sitting in this position for the city of Wichita Falls and everybody that lives here.”

The full results can be found below:

Candidate Votes Percentage
Stephen Santellana (Incumbent) 17,649 56.84%
Kevin Hunter 9,265 29.84%
James Huling 4,139 13.33%

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.