TBI to host blood drive in honor of Kaleb Honea

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute will be hosting a blood drive in honor of Kaleb Honea on Monday.
The blood drive will be held at the Texas Blood Institute at 3709 Gregory Street from noon until 6 p.m.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be managed as the schedule allows.
Donors will be given a limited edition “Give Blood, Give Life” face mask as well a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Whataburger.
Donating blood typically takes around an hour and each donation can save up to three lives.
Appointments can be made by clicking here or by calling (877) 340-8777.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.