Brookdale Midwestern feeds first responders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some members of the Wichita Falls community came together Friday to show appreciation for those that serve and protect us.
Kindred Home and Hospice partnered with Brookdale Midwestern to feed first responders at the assisted living center.
“We appreciate the community coming together for law enforcement," said Sgt. Sergio Teruel with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. "It’s wonderful that we have support in the community and we feel great that this is going on and they do it every year.”
They cooked up burgers and overall managed to feed around 200 first responders.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.